Hulk Hogan allegedly threatened ex-WWE star's family member with a shotgun (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan allegedly confronted a former WWE Superstar's family member with a shotgun.

Hogan is one of the most recognizable faces in the world. He was quite possibly the first wrestler who broke the barriers of wrestling to become a massive mainstream star.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone on The Wrestling Outlaws. He told an amusing story about how Hulk Hogan once allegedly confronted one of his family members with a shotgun.

"A black sheep part of my family, apparently, that I don't talk to, we're in Clearwater. And they got Hogan's address, and somebody told them, 'Yeah, he's cool. If you just drive up to his house, he'll take a picture with you.'"

The person in question drove to Hogan's home for a picture with the legend, but things didn't turn out how they had expected.

"I just found this out, and this is many years ago. But, like, they're w*ite tr*sh. But they drove up to Hogan's house. The gate was open because I think somebody was detailing his car, so the gate was open. They drove out, got out, they're looking around, and Hogan comes out with a shotgun, going, 'Who are you, and why are you here?' He's like, 'You can't come everywhere!' And he eventually took a picture with him," EC3 said. [6:20-7:20]

Hulk Hogan has had his fair share of heated encounters with fans

There have been several instances where fans took things too far.

In 2019, Hogan got into a confrontation with a fan, and the duo had a heated exchange in public. Someone recorded the incident, and it quickly went viral on social media.

Hogan is one of the most decorated stars in pro wrestling history. He has done it all in the business and is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

