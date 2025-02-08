Hulk Hogan wouldn't have been booed at WWE RAW Netflix premiere if he had made one major change, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan was the recipient of a chorus of boos when he returned to WWE on the RAW Netflix debut episode. However, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes that the situation would not have been the same if the Hulkster had come out as a heel.

Hogan has been a controversial figure in the pro wrestling fraternity for a long time. The WWE Hall of Famer's appearance on RAW Netflix premiere was not well-received by fans as he walked out to a rather hostile reaction. Hogan also responded to the negative response, noting that he was promoting his beer, otherwise, he would have embraced his heel character after the unfavorable reception.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter noted that Hulk Hogan would have not received boos if he had turned heel and had come out with the NWO.

"If Hulk Hogan would have come out with NWO and Hollywood Hulk Hogan, they would have cheered the hell out of him. They didn’t want to see the yellow and red." [6:45 onwards]

Hollywood Hogan is one of the most iconic characters in WWE and pro wrestling history. He was the main antagonist during the WCW's NWO era and even played the character upon moving to the global juggernaut.

