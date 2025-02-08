  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan wouldn't have been booed at WWE RAW Netflix premiere if he had made one major change, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan wouldn't have been booed at WWE RAW Netflix premiere if he had made one major change, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 08, 2025 06:48 GMT
Hulk Hogan is a WWE legend! (image from WWE.com)
Hulk Hogan is a WWE legend! (Image from WWE.com)

Hulk Hogan was the recipient of a chorus of boos when he returned to WWE on the RAW Netflix debut episode. However, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes that the situation would not have been the same if the Hulkster had come out as a heel.

Hogan has been a controversial figure in the pro wrestling fraternity for a long time. The WWE Hall of Famer's appearance on RAW Netflix premiere was not well-received by fans as he walked out to a rather hostile reaction. Hogan also responded to the negative response, noting that he was promoting his beer, otherwise, he would have embraced his heel character after the unfavorable reception.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter noted that Hulk Hogan would have not received boos if he had turned heel and had come out with the NWO.

also-read-trending Trending
"If Hulk Hogan would have come out with NWO and Hollywood Hulk Hogan, they would have cheered the hell out of him. They didn’t want to see the yellow and red." [6:45 onwards]
youtube-cover

Hollywood Hogan is one of the most iconic characters in WWE and pro wrestling history. He was the main antagonist during the WCW's NWO era and even played the character upon moving to the global juggernaut.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी