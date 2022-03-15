Hulk Hogan breaks silence over Scott Hall's passing

Speaking in Tampa, Florida, Hulk Hogan gave his thoughts on Scott Hall's passing. The Hulkster referred to Hall as 'his brother' and noted that he helped resurrect Hogan's career back in the day.

As many now know, Scott Hall passed away yesterday at 63. The news spread like wildfire with wrestlers pouring in tributes, including the likes of Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, Triple H and others.

Now, one of the founding members of nWo and Hall's partner in crime, Hulk Hogan, has finally broken his silence on this unfortunate development. The former champion paid tribute to the 'Bad Guy' at his Florida-based restaurant. His words were captured in a Twitter video.

"A short while ago, a good friend of mine passed away, Scott Hall," Hogan said. "So, in Jesus' name, I pray, thank god for taking care of my brother. He took care of me when I was down and out. They thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me. He put me back on the map. I love him so much; I can't even explain it to you. He had a bunch of faults, but he was a good guy." (0:00-0:56)

SW @SliceWrestling WWE Hall Of Famer @HulkHogan Remembers Scott Hall At His Restaurant In Tampa #RIPScottHall WWE Hall Of Famer @HulkHogan Remembers Scott Hall At His Restaurant In Tampa #RIPScottHall https://t.co/SKS6P45Xb1

Hogan seemed very emotional over the passing of his friend but signed off in Hall's signature style as an ode to him.

"I just want everyone to know that he's in our thoughts and prayers tonight. And he just passed. I had a real hard time getting my act together and getting over here. But Bad Times Don't Last, but Bad Guys do." (1:08-1:26)

The Hall of Famer told the crowd that Hall showed him how to be a 'Bad Guy' as Hollywood Hogan, and that he has nothing but "Love 4 Life."

When did Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan form the NWO?

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Arguably one of the greatest heel turns ever in wrestling history



(via

25 years ago today, Hulk Hogan betrayed WCW and formed the nWo with Kevin Nash and Scott HallArguably one of the greatest heel turns ever in wrestling history(via @WWENetwork 25 years ago today, Hulk Hogan betrayed WCW and formed the nWo with Kevin Nash and Scott HallArguably one of the greatest heel turns ever in wrestling history(via @WWENetwork)https://t.co/TI5ADRgQ1x

In one of the most pivotal moments in the wrestling business, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hulk Hogan formed the nWo at the end of WCW Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in 1996.

The formation of nWo shocked the world as it was the first time The Hulkster turned heel. The change in Hogan's persona helped catapult the group into a more prominent status.

Like Hogan, Hall was central to this moment and will live forever in the hearts and minds of wrestling fans worldwide.

Edited by Pratik Singh