Hulk Hogan breaks silence to share heartfelt message after The Iron Sheik's passing 

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has finally broken his silence on The Iron Sheik's passing.

The Iron Sheik passed away on June 7, 2023 at 81 years old. The former WWE Champion was one of the most despised heels back in the day. In real life, though, fans couldn't get enough of the wrestling veteran.

Sheik's passing left the wrestling world mourning. Several wrestling personalities took to social media to share their tributes to the fallen legend. Hulk Hogan, quite possibly Sheik's greatest rival, has now shared a heartfelt message on his official Facebook handle remembering The Iron Sheik. Here's what he wrote:

"Today, we honor the legacy of a wrestling icon. Rest in peace, Iron Sheikh. 🙏🏼 The wrestling world has lost a true legend, and Sheikh's contributions to our industry will never be forgotten. I'll always cherish the battles we had in the ring. Our matches were intense, and our rivalry was legendary. We shared a bond that only fellow wrestlers can understand. Iron Sheikh's unique charisma, undeniable talent, and unforgettable personality made him an unforgettable figure in the hearts of wrestling fans worldwide. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of wrestlers to come. Rest in peace, Iron Sheikh. You will always be remembered as a true warrior of the ring."

One of Hulk Hogan's most iconic matches involved The Iron Sheik

Back in the mid-1980s, Vince McMahon decided to make Hogan the face of the company. He had a vision to turn WWE into a wrestling juggernaut with Hogan at the forefront.

On January 23, 1984, Hulk Hogan defeated The Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden to become the new WWE Champion, in one of the most important moments in wrestling history. Hogan went on to headline eight of the first nine WrestleManias and was the most popular wrestler in the world at the time.

The Iron Sheik never won the WWE title again but established himself as one of the greatest on-screen villains of all time. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

