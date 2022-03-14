"That’s a good-looking man" - Hulk Hogan claims WWE legend was handsome despite his intimidating appearance 

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has claimed that King Kong Bundy was a good-looking man during his days as an active in-ring competitor.

Back in 1986, Hogan and Bundy faced each other for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania II, in a match that was eventually won by The Hulkster.

While speaking on the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Hogan discussed his collision with Bundy and his initial thoughts of the late superstar.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said that he always found Bundy’s as handomse, although people never really noticed that because of his shaved face and physical appearance.

“What I always said about him is, when I saw his face, ‘that’s a good-looking man’. King Kong Bundy was a good-looking guy. A lot of people never saw that because of the shaved head and he was so big, but he was a good-looking man when he was younger,” said Hogan. [H/T- Fightful]

Hogan also added that he didn’t pay much attention to Bundy’s appearance when the two of them were old but did take note of him when they were younger.

Hogan included the example of Austin Idol and said that despite having a huge physical appearance, he had a good face, just like Bundy. The Hulkster went on to praise Bundy for his demeanor.

“I didn’t pay much attention to him when we both got old but when he first started wrestling. Austin Idol is huge as well. He had that same face, just so huge as Mike McCord that you couldn’t tell he was a good-looking guy, but that’s how Bundy was. He was always nice to me. He was just heavy-handed as hell,” said Hogan.

Hulk Hogan’s last appearance in WWE was at WrestleMania 37

On January 4th, 2021, Hulk Hogan appeared in WWE for the first time in years on an episode of Monday Night RAW. At the time, Hogan was involved in a backstage segment with Jimmy Hart, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus.

The WWE Hall of Famer was also present during the WWE Championship match between McIntyre and Keith Lee, as he watched the two men in action alongside other guest legends.

Hulk Hogan also appeared during WrestleMania 37, which he co-hosted along with Titus O’Neil. The Hulkster was even part of a backstage segment with Bayley.

