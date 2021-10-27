Hulk Hogan's daughter provides updates on his health

According to Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan has been training every day for two hours in the gym after overcoming health issues over the last year.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has undergone multiple surgeries, including 25 surgeries in the last decade alone. In 2020, the 68-year-old underwent extensive physical therapy after being diagnosed with an MRSA infection.

Speaking to Hollywood Raw Podcast, Brooke provided a positive health update after her father’s latest surgery.

“He’s had so many surgeries. He’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket, so right now he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day. He’s still chugging along,” Brooke said.

Earlier this year, Hulk Hogan became a WWE Hall of Famer for the second time after being inducted as a member of The nWo. He also co-hosted both nights of WrestleMania 37 alongside Titus O’Neil.

Brooke Hogan details Hulk Hogan’s multiple surgeries

Hulk Hogan @HulkHogan They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life https://t.co/nd1ccTy7kS

In the past, Hulk Hogan has quickly recovered from surgeries. In January 2020, he revealed on Twitter that he had begun lifting weights two months ahead of schedule after undergoing back surgery.

Brooke Hogan added that the WWE legend has also had issues with his bicep, elbows, knees, hips, and shoulders.

“We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years, and I think we’re at 25. He’s had both shoulders scoped, and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was, like, a big thing. He had to go back in and do tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done, he’s had his elbows scoped,” Brooke said.

Hulk Hogan has undergone 10 back surgeries since 2009. In an interview with TMZ in 2020, The Hulkster joked that he could "still take on the whole WWE roster" despite his surgeries.

