Hulk Hogan gives his honest opinion of CM Punk (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan has only had one chance in his life to cross paths with CM Punk. However, he has followed him for a good part of his career and gave his honest opinion about The Second City Saint.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the legendary wrestling journalist, got a chance to catch up with Hulk Hogan. He wasted no time in asking him about his opinion on one of wrestling's biggest superstars in the Voice of the Voiceless, Punk.

Hulk Hogan praised CM Punk for his in-your-face style of talking, calling him a "truth-teller". Hogan said that he wants to see Punk remain healthy so he can have a good run in WWE for years:

"First off, he's very believable. He's very, very believable in the ring. He just seems real. He's got that outlaw mentality. But the cool part about him is that he speaks the truth and he's very opinionated and a lot of people agree with his opinion. It's kind of like a lot of stuff that people are afraid to say, he'll say it. He's like a truth-teller. So he really has it figured out which is cool, which is why I'd really like him to stay healthy and not have any more accidents because I want to see this CM Punk last for years." (2:06-2:54)

Hulk Hogan made an interesting prediction for Cody Rhodes' WWE Title run

It isn't just CM Punk who The Hulkster has been following. He has opinions of several different top stars, one of whom belongs to wrestling royalty - the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Speaking to Bill Apter, Hulk Hogan told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he predicts greatness for Cody Rhodes in the future:

"I think Cody has worked real, real hard to niche out for himself. I think he deserves to be exactly where he's at. He's cool, calm, and collected, very methodical, and I think he's got some serious, serious longevity. I love his work. I love his work. He's doing a really great job up there, and I've seen some really good stuff with him and Seth [Rollins], some really believable stuff, and it looks like he's on to greatness." [4:23 – 4:55]

Hogan certainly knows what the weight of holding the title that Cody Rhodes possesses is like. He held it several times throughout his career and is one of the first names anybody thinks of when looking at that Championship.

