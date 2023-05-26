Hulk Hogan highlights the biggest regret from his wrestling career

Hulk Hogan recently revealed that he regretted using the leg drop as his finishing move.

Hulk Hogan was one of the biggest stars in the '80s. He was also first professional wrestler to achieve mainstream success. His blonde air, jacked physique, and catchphrases became synonymous with the Hulkster throughout his career.

Another part of his character that was popular was his finishing move. Hulk would body slam his opponents to the mat before hitting his leg drop to end the match. It was one of the most protected finishers at that time and almost no one ever kicked out of his leg drop.

Several years later and the Hulkster revealed on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that he regretted using the move due to the back pain it caused him later in his life. He also wished that he used a sleeper hold as his finisher instead.

“Yes. After everybody says, ‘Would you do anything different in your wrestling career,’ everybody always says no. I would have done something completely different,” Hulk Hogan admitted. “When you’ve got the largest arms in the world, why are you dropping the leg every night for years and destroying your back? Why wouldn’t you put people in the sleeper with the largest arms in the world? Why wouldn’t you use the sleeper?"

He continued:

“It could have been me and Piper, sleeper versus sleeper, who knows? But yeah, that’s the only regret I have, that leg drop because back in the day, the ring, sometimes the concrete was easier to land on than these old-school rings. If you go to the Baltimore Civic Center, they had a boxing ring. If you fell down in the ring, you would be paralyzed." [H/T WrestleZone]

Hulk Hogan wants to face Stone Cold Steve Austin if he returns to the ring

During Hulk Hogan's storied career, he faced some of the biggest names in the business. However, there is one wrestler he has yet to step into the ring with - Steve Austin.

During the same interview, Hogan named Steve Austin as a potential opponent for him if he returns to the ring.

“If he would get in the ring with me, that’s the reason I went back to wrestle The Rock was to get in the ring with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin because me as a bad guy; as Hollywood Hogan, I could have tore the place down with him because he was the ultimate good guy at the time, but I think he was having some physical problems with his legs and nerve damage, and he was about at the end of his run." [H/T Fightful]

It would be a dream come true for many wrestling fans to watch Hogan face Austin at some point in the future. We will have to wait and see if WWE can manage to make that happen.

