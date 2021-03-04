Create
"Hulk Hogan made him" - Nick Patrick on WWE legend helping new AEW star (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan is one of wrestling
Hulk Hogan is one of wrestling's most iconic names
Former WWE and WCW referee Nick Patrick has explained how Hulk Hogan was instrumental in helping Paul Wight early on in his career.

Wight, who was known as The Giant in WCW and Big Show in WWE, recently joined AEW as a commentator and in-ring competitor. The 49-year-old’s first rivalry in the wrestling business came against Hulk Hogan in WCW in 1995. The two men also fought at WCW Souled Out 1997, with Patrick working as the referee.

Patrick discussed the match on the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He said Hulk Hogan played a major role in helping Wight become a feared competitor in WCW.

“Work-wise, Hogan really is great at psychology. You know, you hear a lot of people blast Hogan. ‘He couldn’t do this.’ Maybe he might not have been the greatest technical worker in the business but he certainly had psychology. If you watch that particular match, he really made Paul. Paul, like I said, he was young, he was green, he [Hulk Hogan] brought him in and made him The Giant.”

Watch the video above to hear Nick Patrick’s thoughts on Hulk Hogan, Paul Wight, refereeing in WCW, and more.

Hulk Hogan’s WCW rivalry with The Giant

The Giant and Hulk Hogan also competed against each other in monster trucks
The Giant and Hulk Hogan also competed against each other in monster trucks

Working as The Giant, Paul Wight defeated Hulk Hogan at WCW Halloween Havoc 1995 to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on his in-ring debut.

Advertisement

Hogan won their next two singles matches at WCW SuperBrawl VI and WCW Hog Wild 1996. The only other one-on-one PPV match between the two men ended in a no contest at WCW Souled Out 1997.

