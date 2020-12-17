Hulk Hogan makes fun of AJ Styles on Instagram

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's latest post is bound to leave you in splits, as The Hulkster had some fun at the expense of current WWE Superstar AJ Styles. Hogan posted a picture with a person who is sporting long hair and a beard. Hogan can also be seen holding his phone in the picture, with a photo of AJ Styles visible on the screen.

The guy's facial features barely resemble that of AJ Styles, but Hulk Hogan seems to have a different opinion. Hogan wrote in the caption that he 'found AJ Styles'. Check out the amusing post below:

AJ Styles is currently in the WWE title picture on RAW

AJ Styles is currently one of the biggest Superstars in all of WWE. He recently bagged the opportunity to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at TLC 2020. Styles and McIntyre are all set to clash on Sunday, December 20.

This isn't the first time that AJ Styles has been on the receiving end of such a joke. A short while ago, IMPACT Wrestling teased a 'Phenomenal opponent' for Ethan Page. The mystery man was later revealed to be former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle, who was sporting AJ Styles' gear.