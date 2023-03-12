Hulk Hogan makes a request to WWE after Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction

Hulk Hogan has reacted to Rey Mysterio being announced as the first inductee into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame.

The WWE Universe is excited over Rey Mysterio being revealed as the first inductee into the Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Mysterio is one of the most beloved figures in the history of pro wrestling and deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Former WWE Champion Hulk Hogan reacted to the big news in a new video shared on his YouTube channel. He made it known that former WWE tag team The Rougeau Brothers (The Fabulous Rougeaus) should be the next inductees:

"You know Maniacs, I was watching the WWE the other night and I was real curious who the first inductee to the 2023 Hall of Fame was. Oh my gosh, it's Rey Mysterio! No one is more deserving! A champion, a great man, a great father, and a great husband! He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame! For years and years and years he's carried the torch. But then I thought, you know... who could be next? Who could be just as deserving?"

The Hall of Famer continued:

"My first thought was, one of the greatest tag teams of all times, The Rougeau Brothers! Jacques Rougeau brother and his brother Raymond Rougeau! Those two guys need to be in the Hall of Fame! I'm voting for them! Hopefully, they'll be the next inductees in the Hall of Fame! Man, I just think it might happen, I've got a really good feeling about that one brother!" (0.00-0.52)

Hulk Hogan is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer himself

The Hulkster is dubbed by many as the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. His stardom during the late 80s and early 90s was unmatched.

Hogan has been one of the few WWE Superstars over the years who have achieved mainstream popularity.

Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. He was inducted in 2020 as well, as a member of the New World Order.

The WWE veteran is aware of the prestige that comes with a Hall of Fame induction and would love to see The Rougeau Brothers get their well-deserved spot. The Rougeau Brothers worked as a tandem for WWE from 1986 to 1990.

What do you think? Do you agree with Hulk Hogan's comments? Sound off in the comment section below.

