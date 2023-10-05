Hulk Hogan opens up on possible in-ring return in WWE

WWE legend Hulk Hogan recently quelled any rumors about a possible return to the ring.

Hogan is an icon of the wrestling business. Throughout the 80s and early 90s he took WWE to new heights and was the centerpiece of the promotion's worldwide expansion. He then jumped ship to WCW and was equally as successful as a member of the notorious nWo faction. He proceeded to return to the Vince McMahon-led company in 2002 and had a memorable run finally being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 and again in 2020.

During an exclusive interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hulk mentioned that he wanted to be back in the ring but couldn't do it given the number of surgeries he's gone through. Hogan made it clear that even a couple of bumps could lead to further deterioration of his health and ruled out an in-ring return.

"I would have loved to have had that last match. But now it's completely out of the picture. You know, I'm just too beat up from the surgeries. I think if I took a couple of bumps, you probably have to cut up me again. But no, I really wanted to have that last match." [H/T - Chris Van Vliet]

Expand Tweet

Hulk Hogan recently got married

In an intimate ceremony in Clearwater, Florida, Hulk Hogan recently tied the knot with his girlfriend, Sky Daily.

The two had been dating for a while and had gotten engaged earlier this year. The wedding was held at their special place of worship - the Indian Rocks Baptist Church. Their pastor Aaron Filippone officiated the wedding. It was a small, quaint function with only their closest family members part of the event.

Hogan recently renewed his contract with WWE, which means that the company will be pumping out more merchandise including apparel, action figures, his likeness in video games and more.

What is your most memorable moment of Hulk Hogan's career? Let us know in the comments section below.