"I wish we had about 10,000 more just like him" - Hulk Hogan on WWE RAW star

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has praised WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil and the charity work the WWE RAW star has been doing over the years. Hogan said he has witnessed the work O'Neil has done in the Tampa Bay area, as Hogan resides there.

Titus O'Neil has worked with various charities over the last few years, including the establishment of The Bullard Family Foundation, which helps communities in various ways. He has also been involved with the Special Olympics and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, to name a few organizations.

In his recent appearance on After The Bell, Hulk Hogan spoke about the positive change Titus O'Neil has brought about in the Tampa Bay area.

"When I started working with the Boys Club again, through the WWE, I got to work hand-in-hand with Titus. I mean, this brother is for real. There's no holes in his boat, there's no agenda. He's straight-up actually cares about these kids and these people. So watching - you guys don't see it all the time, but I live here (Tampa) and this is 24/7. He's not messing around. He works with the community, he works with the town, he's involved in every aspect of making life better in the Tampa Bay area. For me to live here and see the local news and see the stuff that he does, it's just amazing. I wish we had about 10,000 more just like him, the world would be a better place."

Titus O'Neil hasn't featured much on WWE television in recent months, but he continues to play a role in various charity projects with WWE. He was reportedly awarded the Warrior Award at this year's WWE Hall of Fame.

Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 37

WWE recently announced Hulk Hogan will once again be the host of WrestleMania, alongside Titus O'Neil.

Hogan was previously the host of WrestleMania XXX and also hosted WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

He has also once again been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with the nWo, which will air April 6 ahead of The Show of Shows.

