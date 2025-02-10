  • home icon
Hulk Hogan was ready to turn on the fans at RAW's premiere on Netflix

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 10, 2025 01:36 GMT
Hulk Hogan was booed at the RAW premiere on Netflix [Image credits: WWE.com]
Hulk Hogan was booed at the RAW premiere on Netflix [Image credits: WWE.com]

The RAW premiere on Netflix was one to forget for Hulk Hogan. The Hall of Famer came out to an angry crowd in the Intuit Dome and was met by boos and jeers at every turn.

He came out as part of his partnership with WWE, which is promoting his Real American Beer. This did not please the WWE Universe, and they let their displeasure be known.

Recently, The Hulkster opened up about the incident on The Pat McAfee Show. He told Pat McAfee and his co-hosts that he was expecting the boos. After all, the last time he was in Los Angeles, he was a heel, but he also felt his political inclinations had a lot to do with it.

He also claimed that he had to be the good guy in LA, as he was there for promotional purposes. But, if he were there in a wrestling capacity, he would have turned on the fans and become Hollywood Hogan.

"I was talking about the beer, you know, we're in a relationship with the WWE. You know, they're my partner in this thing, and I had to be a good guy in LA. Now, if this was for wrestling and they turned on me like that, I'd have turned into Hollywood Hulk Hogan, that's all," joked Hogan. [2:02:16-2:02:30]
He claimed he would have said things like, "I did it for the money," or would have mentioned Kamala Harris just to get a rise out of the fans. That surely would have had the WWE Universe booing louder.

Hulk Hogan showed his support for President Donald Trump during the election

As mentioned earlier, one of the reasons Hulk Hogan felt he was booed was his political inclinations. The 71-year-old is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, and during the latter's election campaign, he showed his support in incredible fashion.

At the Republican National Convention, Hogan came out and made a speech in front of the supporters in attendance. Hogan decided to hype up the crowd by ripping off his Real American t-shirt and revealing a Trump-Vance 2024 shirt underneath.

It was a moment that saw the entire crowd go wild, and the video of the same became viral. However, it is probably a reason why Hogan has been on the receiving end of some boos lately.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
