Hulk Hogan once risked heat with Vince McMahon; wrestling journalist recalls heartwarming story (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared a heartfelt story of Hulk Hogan risking his relationship with Vince McMahon for a favor. The legendary wrestler passed away on July 24, 2025.
Hogan's passing sent shockwaves across the world as celebrities, wrestlers, and fans paid tribute to the legend. Hogan, aged 71, passed away due to a cardiac arrest.
During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Apter mentioned that the press was not allowed in the arena when Hogan beat the Iron Sheik in 1984. He stated that the Hulkster called him and asked him to come to his hotel for pictures with the WWE Championship.
"After the match, about three hours later, I was on the subway going back home to my apartment in Queens. I got out of the subway up to my apartment, and my phone rang, and it was Hogan. He said, 'Where are you?' I said, 'I'm home.' He said, 'Were you there?' I said, 'You know, Vince doesn't let us in.' He said, 'Well, this is where I'm staying. You want to do pictures?'"
Bill recalled asking Hulk Hogan if he would get in trouble with Vince McMahon, to which the star replied, he would work it out with the boss.
"I said, 'Aren't you going to get in trouble with Vince?' And he said, 'This isn't official. He doesn't have to know about it, but if he does, Vince needs me now too. So don't worry about it. I'll work it out.'" [From 7:24 onwards]
Hulk Hogan had a great business relationship with Vince McMahon throughout his years in the industry.
McMahon also penned a wonderful note for the departed star on Twitter, honoring the man, his legacy, and paying homage to his contributions to the business.
