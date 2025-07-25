Hulk Hogan once risked heat with Vince McMahon; wrestling journalist recalls heartwarming story (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared a heartfelt story of Hulk Hogan risking his relationship with Vince McMahon for a favor. The legendary wrestler passed away on July 24, 2025.

Ad

Hogan's passing sent shockwaves across the world as celebrities, wrestlers, and fans paid tribute to the legend. Hogan, aged 71, passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Apter mentioned that the press was not allowed in the arena when Hogan beat the Iron Sheik in 1984. He stated that the Hulkster called him and asked him to come to his hotel for pictures with the WWE Championship.

Ad

Trending

"After the match, about three hours later, I was on the subway going back home to my apartment in Queens. I got out of the subway up to my apartment, and my phone rang, and it was Hogan. He said, 'Where are you?' I said, 'I'm home.' He said, 'Were you there?' I said, 'You know, Vince doesn't let us in.' He said, 'Well, this is where I'm staying. You want to do pictures?'"

Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Bill recalled asking Hulk Hogan if he would get in trouble with Vince McMahon, to which the star replied, he would work it out with the boss.

"I said, 'Aren't you going to get in trouble with Vince?' And he said, 'This isn't official. He doesn't have to know about it, but if he does, Vince needs me now too. So don't worry about it. I'll work it out.'" [From 7:24 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Hulk Hogan had a great business relationship with Vince McMahon throughout his years in the industry.

McMahon also penned a wonderful note for the departed star on Twitter, honoring the man, his legacy, and paying homage to his contributions to the business.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE