  • Hulk Hogan's 35-year-old son spotted front and center on WWE RAW during 10-bell salute

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 29, 2025 00:24 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Hulk Hogan's son was spotted during the 10-bell salute as WWE RAW went on the air. Not only this, but he was front and center during the beautiful tribute with his wife, as well as another wrestling legend by his side.

That man is the 35-year-old Nick Hogan, who was spotted in the arena one hour before the show, and he was unsurprisingly front and center as WWE did its second tribute to "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan.

It's very rare for WWE to do two 10-bell salutes for any legend, but as we all know, Hogan wasn't just any legend. Nobody would be standing on that ramp on RAW (or SmackDown) if it weren't for his presence. Eric Bischoff was also seen on the front line on RAW.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

It must have been a difficult moment for his family. Hogan's son Nick posted a beautiful tribute to him on social media, and WWE put out another incredible video package dedicated to "The Immortal" One.

You can see what his son wrote on Instagram in the post below:

The wrestling world is still trying to cope with the loss of arguably the most important figure to ever lace a pair of boots. Our condolences to Hogan's family.

