Hulk Hogan's ex-wife levies serious allegations against daughter; threatens legal action

Hulk Hogan's family is going through some difficult times. His ex-wife has threatened legal action against his daughter.

Hulk Hogan's family started to fall apart when he and his wife were in the middle of their divorce. During this time, Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, was arrested for reckless driving. This took a mental toll on his daughter, Brooke Hogan, causing her to eventually distance herself from her family.

Brooke Hogan went on to marry NHL player Steven Olesky in 2022, and the couple welcomed twin babies earlier this year. However, she did not inform her parents about these milestones. Hence, Linda Hogan posted an emotional video earlier this month claiming that she had not seen Brooke in nearly eight years. In response, Brooke refuted her claims by posting a photo from 2023.

Brooke also alleged that Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan physically, mentally, and verbally abused her during her childhood, which eroded her self-esteem. She also revealed that her decision to cut ties with the WWE Hall of Famer and her mother was based on how they treated her directly and was not influenced by their relationship with each other.

Linda Hogan has responded to her daughter's claims via a post on Facebook where she accused her of "spewing lies". She claimed that Brooke Hogan doesn't want her husband to know certain things from her past. Linda admitted to spanking her daughter one time and called her a couple of names but denies being as abusive as Brooke claimed. She also claimed that Hulk Hogan was using her daughter as a tool during their divorce.

"Seems narcissism runs deep in this family. Brooke is a narcissist just like her dad ..going out .. spewing lies to everyone and I’m supposed to defend my truth against that. I’m not about to do that… it seems to me that she doesn’t want the truth being revealed to her new hisband and his family about who she was and things in her past! I think I spanked Brooke once yeah I called her a couple couple of names, by no means ever treated her the way she’s painting it . They had cell phones. She could’ve posted horrible things about me back when all of this was supposedly happening, but nothing she didn’t because nothing was happening, but when she took her dad‘s side after the divorce and wrote the wonderful Mom song, and went to all the tabloids because Terry was using her as a tool.. her memory is completely skewed about the treatment that she received growing up in our household, and you can talk to anyone."

Linda further claimed that the former TNA star is making things up to keep her family away from her. She even alleged that Brooke got so drunk that she broke her collarbone one time. Linda even threatened legal action against her daughter.

"You can ask anybody you can ask Terry .. that none of the stuff ever happened. It’s her angle to keep her family away from her now , revealing who she used to be after drinking a half a bottle of vodka. She was so drunk she broke my collarbone and cut my lip and insisted everyone take her to the hospital because she was poisoned and she wasn’t. She was just drunk… there’s many stories like that. I’m not gonna go on, but I’m not gonna defend myself against these ridiculous allegations . I’ll do that in court if she keeps it up"

You can check out her post here.

It will be interesting to see if Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, responds to her mother's message.

