"You're just a punk a*s" - WWE Legend takes a personal shot at Hulk Hogan 

Former WWE Superstar Paul Roma recently revealed his true feelings about wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

The Hulkster has been a part of many famous wrestling moments, however backstage stories about the legend indicate that his ego may have gotten in the way of other performers reaching the same heights as him.

Speaking on Cheap Heat Productions, Roma, who worked for WWE from 1984 to 1991, gave a brutally honest take regarding Hogan's career.

"He can't wrestle," Roma said. "All joking aside, he can't wrestle. He was a great showman, they put a lot of money behind him and they made it work, right? Hogan started believing his own b*****it, you know what I mean? 'Hey, I'm really beating Andre The Giant.' No, you're not. No, you're not. 'Hey guy, hit me with your finish, I'm gonna kick out of it,' of course you are. You kick out of everybody's finish, that's what you do, but at the end of the day, you're just a punk ass." H/T Wrestling Inc

Hogan's last match in WWE was in 2006 at SummerSlam against Randy Orton.

WWE Hall of Famer enjoyed beating up Hulk Hogan

Another wrestling legend who has a less than favorable opinion of the six-time WWE Champion is The Iron Sheik.

Responding to a question on Twitter that asked what his greatest personal sporting achievement is, Sheik saw it as a chance to take another shot at Hulk Hogan.

"BEATING THE F**K OUT OF THAT NO GOOD DUMB SON OF A B**CH HULK HOGAN." H/T Twitter

Bovada @BovadaOfficial Bragging time: what’s your greatest personal sports achievement? Bragging time: what’s your greatest personal sports achievement?

It is believed that The Iron Sheik's disliking of Hogan stems from the time when the Hall of Famer beat him for the world championship in the mid 1980s.

