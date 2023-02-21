Hulk Hogan says he initially disliked two WCW stars

Hulk Hogan recently disclosed details about his difficult start to life in the legendary nWo faction with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

Hogan turned heel for the first time in over a decade when he surprisingly joined forces with the former WWE Superstars at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996. The villainous group became known as the New World Order (nWo).

The latest episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends told the story of the nWo's rise and fall. Discussing the Bash at the Beach moment, Hogan revealed that he initially had doubts about working with Hall and Nash:

"It did take a while for Scott [Hall] and Kevin [Nash] and I to click. Once we started out, none of us liked each other. Scott and Kevin had to reel me in."

Hall and Nash were already friends from their time in WWE, but Hogan was not close with his nWo stablemates when the group formed.

Kevin Nash told Hulk Hogan to change his promo style

Bash at the Beach 1996 revolved around Kevin Nash and Scott Hall receiving a mystery partner against Lex Luger, Randy Savage, and Sting.

Towards the end of the match, Hulk Hogan walked down to the ring and unexpectedly sided with Hall and Nash.

Nash explained that Hulk Hogan's approach to promos had to change once he became a nWo member:

"He [Hulk Hogan] was doing the, 'Brother, brother, hey brother, let me tell you something.' He was still doing that. We were like, 'Nah, man, we're not doing that.'"

Hogan added that he knew the faction would work once he got to know Hall and Nash better:

"There's a guy who was a generation older than these younger guys. I could feel the vibe, man. I could tell. It just took us a while to go, 'Okay, everybody's cool.'"

Hall, Hogan, Nash, and Sean Waltman were inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame as nWo members.

