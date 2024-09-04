Hulk Hogan says he "made a lot more money" than WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan claimed in a recent interview with Logan Paul that he made more money than one of his former rivals. The name in question was the late Andre the Giant.

Hogan and Andre were quite possibly two of the biggest, larger-than-life stars in WWE back in the mid-80s. Their WWF World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania III is considered one of the greatest. It wasn't a technical masterpiece by a long shot, but it was a massive spectacle that helped WWE sell an insane amount of tickets.

On the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Hulk Hogan told Logan Paul that he made more money in the business than Andre the Giant.

"Bro, if I'm making more money than you, that's for real. If I'm a babyface and my merchandise is selling more than yours, that's a shoot. So this business back in the day used to be about the money and the miles... It's how far you travel, how much money you make. But at the end of the day, if I'm like... WrestleMania III," Hulk Hogan said. "God bless his soul. Andre. I made a lot more money than him. Thank God he never found out, you know? But that's a shoot bro, if somebody's making more money than me, I'm not going to go, 'Okay, it doesn't matter if I'm a heel and I make less money,' that's not a work to me, that's a shoot." [53:53-54:27]

Hulk Hogan defeated Andre the Giant that night at 'Mania

Hogan and Andre met at the main event of WrestleMania III, where Hogan's WWF World Heavyweight Championship was on the line.

The 12-minute encounter ended with Hogan pinning the behemoth to retain his title.

Hogan went on to dominate WWE's main event scene for several years. He later did incredibly well for himself as a bad guy on WCW. Hogan's nWo is regarded by many fans as the greatest faction in the business's history.

