Hulk Hogan has suffered no loss despite recent backlash in WWE, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan recently made an appearance on RAW but unexpectedly garnered a negative reaction from fans. However, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter thinks that this has not affected him in any significant way.

RAW's first episode on Netflix was packed with great matches and high-profile cameo appearances, including Hulk Hogan. While the company expected him to elicit a great reaction from fans, his entrance was almost immediately drowned out in a sea of boos from the audience.

Despite this backlash, Bill Apter believes Hogan's brand has not taken any significant hit. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran stated that Hogan was doing well with his Real American Beer as well:

Trending

"He hasn't been hurt by it at all, though, financially or anything. He hasn't been hurt by his comments. [On being questioned about Hogan's merch sales dropping] Well, you are right, WWE shop. He is making up for it with the beer." [16:45 onwards]

You can check out the full video for the comments here:

It remains to be seen what is next for WWE legend Hulk Hogan down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback