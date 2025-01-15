  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Hulk Hogan has suffered no loss despite recent backlash in WWE, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan has suffered no loss despite recent backlash in WWE, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jan 15, 2025 07:37 GMT
Hulk Hogan recently appeared on RAW (via WWE.com)
Hulk Hogan recently appeared on RAW (Images via WWE.com)

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan recently made an appearance on RAW but unexpectedly garnered a negative reaction from fans. However, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter thinks that this has not affected him in any significant way.

RAW's first episode on Netflix was packed with great matches and high-profile cameo appearances, including Hulk Hogan. While the company expected him to elicit a great reaction from fans, his entrance was almost immediately drowned out in a sea of boos from the audience.

Despite this backlash, Bill Apter believes Hogan's brand has not taken any significant hit. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran stated that Hogan was doing well with his Real American Beer as well:

also-read-trending Trending
"He hasn't been hurt by it at all, though, financially or anything. He hasn't been hurt by his comments. [On being questioned about Hogan's merch sales dropping] Well, you are right, WWE shop. He is making up for it with the beer." [16:45 onwards]

The hidden story behind JBL and a WWE writer

You can check out the full video for the comments here:

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen what is next for WWE legend Hulk Hogan down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी