Hulk Hogan takes a shot at the late Randy Savage

Hulk Hogan took a shot at his former WWE rival Randy Savage in an interview on This Past Weekend.

Hogan is one of the most controversial entities in pro wrestling. He had real-life heat with several top names back in the day, including Randy Savage and Bret Hart.

On the latest edition of This Past Weekend, Hulk Hogan talked about separating his character from his personal life. He made it clear that he never mixed the two lives, unlike some of his co-workers. Hogan ended up taking a shot at Randy Savage and Bret Hart:

"The moment I'd walk in the house, I'd take the bandana off, the bald head, and I was just a dad or Terry. I could switch gears pretty easy, because I just didn't live that character like, 'Oh yeah, brother!' [mocks Savage] and Bret Hart thinks he's the greatest wrestler, all this crazy cr*p that these guys think. I just let it go man. It was a job and I was real good at what I was doing. There had to be a degree of separation with me." [From 39:54 to 40:17]

Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage had real-life heat back in the day

At WrestleMania V, The Mega Powers exploded, and Hogan took on Savage in the main event of The Show of Shows. Hogan defeated Savage to win the WWE title that night. The two WWE rivals had heat with each other in real life as well.

Savage passed away in 2011, and Hogan later claimed that the two veterans settled their differences before Savage's passing. Here's what he told WWE:

"Probably three or four months, We talked on the phone a couple of times. I invited him over to have a barbeque, and really got back on track, which was cool."

Bret Hart has spoken up against Hogan on various occasions in the past. The former WWE Champion certainly won't appreciate The Hulkster taking a shot at him and is bound to respond if he notices the comments.

