Hulk Hogan threatened to break former WWE Champion's leg during pay-per-view match

Though they shared the ring multiple times in WWE and WCW, Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior did not quite get along. WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recalled a time when The Hulkster laid out a plan to have Warrior's leg broken before he was talked out of it.

Hulk Hogan teamed with The Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam 1991, where the two stars took on the villainous trio of Sgt. Slaughter, Colonel Mustafa (The Iron Sheik), and General Adnan. In an infamous tale, Warrior demanded $500,000 from Vince McMahon before he went out to perform that night.

Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes magazine interviewed Slaughter, and the WWE Hall of Famer recalled the Chairman of WWE telling him about this situation in the shower room of Madison Square Garden. McMahon told the former WWE Champion that he planned to pay The Ultimate Warrior and fire him after the match.

Sgt. Slaughter then spoke about the other participants of the three-on-two match (besides Warrior) walking into the shower room, with Hulk Hogan being particularly upset.

“All of a sudden, Sheik and Adnan walked in and wanted to know what we were talking about," said Slaughter. "As Vince started telling them what happened the door bust open and Hogan stormed in. He was infuriated; He was just bouncing off the shower room walls."

Hulk Hogan threatened to have The Ultimate Warrior's leg broken at WWE SummerSlam 1991

Sgt. Slaughter recalled Hulk Hogan's plan to get back at The Ultimate Warrior, laying out a situation to break his leg during their match. Here is what The Hulkster said, in Slaughter's words:

“I’ll tell you what we’re going to do, brothers, Sarge and I will be doing something - No, no, change it, you and Warrior will be doing something in the ring and you throw him out on the floor,'" Slaughter recalled. "When you do that, I’m going to come in and I’m going to grab you, and you and I will fight off into the corner. And then Sheik, you jump down on the floor and you break his leg. You break Warrior’s leg."

Vince McMahon ultimately talked Hogan out of breaking Warrior's leg, so he avoided what could have been a nasty situation for himself and WWE. The match at SummerSlam went as smoothly as expected.

Summerslam 1991 The Ultimate Warrior, Mean Gene and Hulk Hogan pic.twitter.com/3d1vXLX2ex — Dave Pierce (@TheEnforcer82) August 4, 2018

The Ultimate Warrior was suspended from WWE after SummerSlam 1991 and did not return until WrestleMania VIII the following year. That night, he saved Hogan, so the two stars seemingly made up.

