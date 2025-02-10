"Humiliation ritual at its finest" - Fans convinced WWE star was 'publicly buried' before recent release; Tiffany Stratton allegations surface

The WWE Universe on X/Twitter recently reacted to a popular star's shocking release from the company. Former Imperium member Giovanni Vinci departed the promotion earlier this month.

In 2024, tensions were rising between then-Imperium members Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. The duo was in a tag team in the early parts of last year, but a frustrated Kaiser eventually betrayed his teammate after their loss to The New Day in April.

Following Ludwig Kaiser's attack, Vinci went on hiatus. Fans were extremely excited about the former NXT Tag Team Champion's return to WWE TV in September as they thought the company had major plans for him. However, nothing changed in the Italian star's booking as he was squashed by Apollo Crews twice.

After once again being out for months, the former Imperium star was recently released from the Stamford-based promotion. Following this heartbreaking development, a fan took to X/Twitter to claim that Giovanni Vinci was 'buried' with Ludwig Kaiser's attack in April 2024, which ultimately led to his release.

This post caught several fans' attention and they started sharing their thoughts in the comments section. Almost everyone agreed that Ludwig Kaiser's attack on Giovanni Vinci was the beginning of the end of his career in the global juggernaut.

One X/Twitter user mentioned that it was pointless for Kaiser to kick his former teammate out of Imperium.

Screenshots of fans' reactions [Image credit: Humble Wrestling's X/Twitter handle]

Some fans speculated that there might be some real-life heat between Vinci and Kaiser because of the latter's girlfriend, Tiffany Stratton. They felt the rumored behind-the-scenes issue led to the 34-year-old's exit.

Screenshots of some more fan reactions [Image credit: Humble Wrestling's X/Twitter handle]

Konnan speculated that Giovanni Vinci might have had backstage heat within WWE

During an edition of Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan said Giovanni Vinci might have had backstage heat in WWE, which could be the reason for his poor booking last year.

"It's usually that [Giovanni Vinci has heat or he did something WWE told him not to do], it's usually that. You've got heat, and they're not going to use you. They're not going to push you anymore. So, who knows what he did," Konnan said.

It remains to be seen what Giovanni Vinci has planned next for his career in professional wrestling.

