"Hunter has done it again" - Fans exult after Triple H's "surprise plan" brings back popular name on WWE SmackDown

Triple H had a massive plan in store for fans during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Hunter brought back a popular name to the ring, sending many fans into a frenzy.

Friday night’s show had some special matches and segments for fans. The night kicked off with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match contract signing for Royal Rumble. However, Paul Heyman announced that Roman Reigns would not be signing the contract, causing Nick Aldis to state that the champion would be stripped of his title in that case.

Meanwhile, Pretty Deadly was set to face Tyler Bate and Butch in a tag team match on the show. However, Triple H pulled off a pleasant surprise by renaming Butch as Pete Dunne ahead of the contest.

Dunne worked extremely well under Triple H’s leadership in NXT. It was great to see Hunter bring back the character that got over with the WWE Universe for years. Fans took to Twitter following the return of the character to show their excitement.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fans are glad Triple H made the right move by giving Pete Dunne his name back.

The change of names has many fans thrilled.

Fans noted that Pete Dunne got a good response from the crowd.

The return was a great surprise for one fan.

Another fan noted that all Dunne needs now is a change of wrestling gear.

Meanwhile, Baron Corbin thinks that the name change makes zero difference to the superstar and the WWE Universe.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the name change brings about a change of luck for The Bruiserweight. Many fans are aware of how capable Pette Dunne is in the ring, and Triple H could strap a rocket to his back and take him to the mid-card championship picture.

Triple H will be aiming for a blockbuster 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

The 2024 Royal Rumble will be a massive one for fans. SmackDown has already booked a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship comprising Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

Meanwhile, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Gunther will be a few of the top names in the men’s Royal Rumble match. Brock Lesnar could also return during the show to take part in the elimination match.

Bayley and Becky Lynch will be two of the favorites to win the women’s Royal Rumble match. The Game could bring Sasha Banks (currently Mercedes Mone) back to the company and have her compete in the show.

Do you want to see Hunter pull off some massive surprises in the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

