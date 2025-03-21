"Hunter would Pedigree me on the stairs" - 2-time WWE champion recalls wanting to shave his head

Triple H has often supported WWE stars and their unique ideas in the Stamford-based promotion under his creative regime. Recently, Karrion Kross revealed that he wanted to shave his head and why the idea was rejected.

Ad

Karrion Kross has been making a handful of appearances for the weekly product, but he's also been busy outside the WWE. In an interview on The DeFalco Files, Kross was asked if he had any intention of shaving his head for the upcoming Chris Bey's benefit show.

While declining to do so, the former two-time NXT Champion recalled that he wanted to shave his head in December 2024 for another charity event and jokingly stated Triple H would Pedigree him on the stairs if he did something drastic without informing.

Ad

Trending

"Hunter would Pedigree me on the stairs if I came back to work with my hair missing. I’ll give you guys the inside scoop on something. So, in December, a charity I was working with, I was interested actually in donating my hair. These kids are sick and they suffer from hair loss and I was gonna donate my hair," Kross explained.

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

He added:

"There was an idea to do that, but maybe make a story out of it on television, and so, we didn’t get to doing the story. But, I don’t have any sort of piece of vanity hidden to keep my hair and keep it growing it. I was literally doing it for the function of growing it as long as possible to give it away to these kids. However, I gotta time things properly. I made a generous donation in the meantime so they didn’t feel like I just dipped on ‘em," Kross said. [H/T : POST Wrestling]

Ad

Ad

What's Karrion Kross been doing in WWE under Triple H's creative regime?

In 2022, Triple H brought back many notable names from the developmental brand, who were released under the old regime. One name was Karrion Kross, who didn't get his due on WWE's main roster under Vince McMahon's creative leadership.

Upon his return in 2022, he immediately targeted Drew McIntyre and spent a few months feuding with The Scottish Warrior. Later, he remained on WWE SmackDown and feuded with AJ Styles. In January 2024, it was revealed that The Herald of Doomsday created The Final Testament with Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain (A.O.P).

Ad

Last year, he entered into a feud with The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley and lost to the trio at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Later, A.O.P and Ellering were released from WWE, and Kross went back to singles competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback