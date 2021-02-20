"Hunter's rolling his eyes"- Triple H and Vince McMahon's reaction to former WWE Champion's Hell In A Cell pitch

In his latest interview with Dave Meltzer, AEW star Jon Moxley opened up on how he pitched an interesting idea to Vince McMahon and Triple H, and the duo didn't show any interest.

Jon Moxley is set to take on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution, with the latter's belt on the line, in an Exploding Barbed Wire deathmatch. Moxley talked in detail about the upcoming outing while speaking with Meltzer, and he discussed how he used to unsuccessfully pitch tons of stuff to Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Moxley revealed how he once pitched an idea for his Hell In A Cell match against Seth Rollins in 2014, which included one of the participants tearing off the ring canvas and exposing the boards beneath it. Moxley then added that McMahon was left confused, while Triple H rolled his eyes.

"Something cool like tearing the canvas off and exposing the boards, something like that. I pitched that for a Hell In A Cell match and there was, like, Hunter, and Vince, and Seth. And I'm really into it, you know, I'm explaining it to him like, yeah I'm gonna take a box cutter and I'm gonna rip that canvas off and expose the wood. And they look at me like I'm f**king stupid, like they didn't get it at all."

"Vince is like, "I don't think people are gonna understand it." They looked at me like I was an idiot. They're like, Hunter's rolling his eyes, Vince is confused."

🚨 MARCH 7 AT REVOLUTION 🚨 @KennyOmegamanX vs @JonMoxley in an exploding barbed wire death match for the AEW World Championship #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kJriVfbH0a — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 18, 2021

Moxley has previously discussed his frustrations with the creative process in WWE. In his infamous appearance on Talk Is Jericho, he described why this pattern was a contributing factor in his departure from WWE.

Triple H and Vince McMahon's reactions to the pitch didn't sit well with Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley in AEW

Judging by Jon Moxley's statement, it's clear that he wasn't happy with how Triple H and Vince McMahon reacted to his pitch. It should be noted that the spot that Moxley pitched was used in a Hell In A Cell match between The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar one year later. Lesnar tore off the ring canvas during the match to expose the boards that supported the ring mat.

Jon Moxley went on to become a top Superstar on the main roster, but he wasn't thrilled with how he was being used. He decided to look for greener pastures, so he left WWE and joined AEW.

Given the fact that The Undertaker and Lesnar used the spot Moxley pitch, it's fair to say that McMahon and Triple H ultimately liked the idea. But they opted not to use it when Moxley first suggested it.