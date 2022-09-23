WWE Hall of Famer recalls a gruesome incident where The Undertaker got his ear clipped open

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H recalled a time when The Undertaker got his ear clipped open during a match.

The Deadman has been a polarizing figure in the world of wrestling with over three decades of wrestling experience. Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, has worked for WCW, where he was underutilized by the former and decided to move to Vince McMahon's company.

There are several wild wrestling stories from the 90s to the early 2000s. Speaking on Sport Bible, Triple H recalled a gruesome incident when he assisted The Undertaker when The Deadman got his ear clipped open during a match with Steve Austin:

"Taker got his ear clipped open by Steve's knee brace... We had to get on a plane immediately following the event like I remember we came in our gear and changed at the airport. We got on the charter and flew back to the US and we were still in our gear... Taker's ear was like hanging, we got a plastic surgeon and we gotta meet him in the states. I stood for the longest time on a seat behind him, putting pressure on his head and his ear cause once you get up at pressure, you'll bleed like a stuck pig," said Triple H. [From 39:56 to 40:38]

Fortunately, nothing serious happened nor did Taker lose his ear due to the injury.

Steve Austin recalls talking to The Undertaker about his gimmick

Stone Cold and The Dead Man have faced each other on numerous occasions. Apart from winning world championships, the two started their careers in WCW but moved to WWE as they were not being utilized by the management.

Steve Austin recalled a time when he spoke to The Undertaker backstage and gave his honest opinion about The Deadman character. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Austin praised Calaway and the way he pulled off the character in the company:

"And if they had given that gimmick to anybody else, and I've told Mark this to his face, it might have lasted two years, maybe three, and it would have just fallen off, and no one would have been able to do it like he did," revealed Steve Austin. "It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing where they caught lightning in a bottle," noted Austin. [From 4:54 to 5:13]

The two legends certainly have respect for each other and acknowledged the efforts that went into their characters.

