"Hunter, thank you for those boots" - Triple H gifted his brand-new boots to 46-year-old star

Triple H once gave his brand-new boots to a WWE Superstar whose boots hadn't come in yet.

Maven shares stories from his time as a pro-wrestler on his YouTube channel every week. The former WWE Superstar has many exciting stories to share with fans and boasts over 100k subscribers.

In his new video, Maven revealed that after he won Tough Enough, he had ordered a pair of boots, and they were yet to arrive. In the meantime, Triple H helped him by giving him his brand-new boots.

"I still remember my very first pair of wrestling boots. It was after Tough Enough. I'm backstage, and I had ordered wrestling boots, they had not come in yet. The guy that came to the rescue, that gave me my first pair of boots... Triple H. He said, 'Mave, come with me,' we went over to his crate. He had his own crate with all of his gimmicks, his jackets, his DX shirts. And he had a brand new pair of wrestling boots. He gifted them to me! Hunter, thank you for those boots." [10:38-11:07]

Triple H and Maven later feuded on WWE TV

By late 2004, Evolution was running rampant on WWE RAW, and the show's babyfaces had grown tired of their bullish antics.

It all boiled down to a Four-on-Four Traditional Survivor Series Elimination match between Triple H, Batista, Gene Snitsky, & Edge, and Randy Orton's team, which included Maven.

Team Orton was victorious in the end. Unfortunately, this was it for Maven's short-lived push on WWE TV. WWE released him on July 5, 2005.

Maven has always looked back at his time in the company positively and has had nothing but good things to say about his bosses and peers.

