"Filming me on his iPhone" – Former WWE wrestler recalls the time Adam Pearce recorded him backstage 

Former WWE star Shane Helms (aka The Hurricane) recently spoke about the time Adam Pearce filmed him backstage while he was on a headset working with the talent.

Shane Helms did some of his best work as The Hurricane. During the Ruthless Aggression Era, he worked with several legends such as The Rock, Kane, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. After his stint with the company, he also worked for TNA and made some appearances in AEW. He currently works as a producer for WWE.

Helms was on this week's episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves. He talked about the time he was working animatedly backstage as a producer on the headset. He mentioned that WWE official Adam Pearce had a great time recording him while he was going wild backstage.

"Adam Pearce recorded me one time and I forget who it was. It was some talent I'm working with and I'm on headset, and I'm going through the emotions with them. I'm like arrgh, I'm doing all this crazy s**t, and he's sitting over there filming me on his iPhone. I really didn't know I was doing it, I was just so into it and trying to give him my energy to do whatever it was that we weren't. Yes, I really get into it when I'm on headset sometimes." [10:28 - 10:56]

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom “Crime never sleeps, crime fighters sleep even less.” -Hurricane Helms “Crime never sleeps, crime fighters sleep even less.” -Hurricane Helms https://t.co/amXbQOOH2x

Shane Helms also spoke about his role as a WWE producer

During the same discussion, Helms spoke about how rewarding his time with WWE as a producer has been.He mentioned that he was happier to see young talent getting their moment than he ever was for himself.

"As a producer, I will be so excited on that headset when it goes good and these guys are out there killing it, especially people that haven't had a moment yet and they are. I am more happier for them walking through that curtain than I was walking for myself walking through the curtain," Helms said. "That's the one thing that caught me off guard. I thought I would enjoy this job, I didn't think I would love it and I absolutely do." [9:55 - 10:25]

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia Shane 'Hurricane' Helms now joins the exclusive list of Wrestlers who have appeared in WWE, WCW, TNA, ROH and AEW Shane 'Hurricane' Helms now joins the exclusive list of Wrestlers who have appeared in WWE, WCW, TNA, ROH and AEW https://t.co/8DWAbS4Mt3

Despite winning several championships in WWE, Shane believes that his current role is something that he enjoys the most.

