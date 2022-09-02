Hurricane Helms posts about potential alternate gimmick he almost had in WWE

Hurricane Helms recently took to Twitter to ponder what it would've been like to use his WCW gimmick in WWE.

Although he wasn't a main event superstar, Helms' superhero gimmick was one of the most beloved characters in WWE. The character had a layer of comedy to it, and every time he appeared on-screen, he would receive a decent pop from the audience.

Although the former Cruiserweight Champion is best known for his Hurricane Helms gimmick, there is another one called Sugar Shane. He portrayed the character during a brief stint with World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

He even defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr. for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship and was the reigning Cruiserweight Champion when WWE bought out the promotion.

Recently, Hurricane Helms posted on Twitter what it would be like if he were allowed to use his Sugar Shane gimmick in WWE:

"Make no mistake, I love being The Hurricane, but sometimes I do wonder “What if?” What if, I were allowed to be Sugar Shane in WWE? Woulda been interesting I think," he wrote.

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom Make no mistake, I love being The Hurricane, but sometimes I do wonder “What if?” What if, I were allowed to be Sugar Shane in WWE? Woulda been interesting I think. Make no mistake, I love being The Hurricane, but sometimes I do wonder “What if?” What if, I were allowed to be Sugar Shane in WWE? Woulda been interesting I think. https://t.co/fAS0v6snr9

Hurricane made his last in-ring appearance at the Royal Rumble on January 31st, 2021. He entered the 30-man battle royale as the #23 entrant but was eliminated by Big E and Bobby Lashley within seconds.

Fans reacted positively to Hurricane Helms' post about Sugar Shane

Judging from the replies, it seems there are many fans of the WCW gimmick. Users were quick to send in what they thought about Sugar Shane.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Erik Muniz 🇵🇷 @ErikJMuniz1976 @ShaneHelmsCom Man !!! From Jan 01 to when WCW closed I watched only to see Sugar Shane matches …you really hit a stride right at the end of WCW..again much love to the Hurricane but damn every match was must see @ShaneHelmsCom Man !!! From Jan 01 to when WCW closed I watched only to see Sugar Shane matches …you really hit a stride right at the end of WCW..again much love to the Hurricane but damn every match was must see

Nikki Heat @IsThisNikkiHeat @ShaneHelmsCom Is the "What if?" more from in the beginning of being in the WWF and hypothetically there was no "The Hurricane"? Or instead of the Smackdown! Gregory Helms run? @ShaneHelmsCom Is the "What if?" more from in the beginning of being in the WWF and hypothetically there was no "The Hurricane"? Or instead of the Smackdown! Gregory Helms run?

Casey Adkins aka KRDK 🇺🇦 @ForeverRanger91 @ShaneHelmsCom I wanted to see it. I remember when you let fans vote on which gimmick they wanted to see you return to and I actually did vote for Sugar Shane. @ShaneHelmsCom I wanted to see it. I remember when you let fans vote on which gimmick they wanted to see you return to and I actually did vote for Sugar Shane.

Markavelli @RealWrestlingMC @ShaneHelmsCom @ProWrestled Vs Chavo in WCW is one of my favorite Cruiser weight matches. You were good man, you would’ve made it no matter what. @ShaneHelmsCom @ProWrestled Vs Chavo in WCW is one of my favorite Cruiser weight matches. You were good man, you would’ve made it no matter what.

One fan noted that the Hurricane gimmick restricted Helms to the mid-card.

Blane @BlaneShwanson

Much like the 123 kid label it doomed you guys to the midcard

Wich is to bad because both you guys are some of the best in ring workers with natural carisma @ShaneHelmsCom The Huricane label was blessing and a curse imoMuch like the 123 kid label it doomed you guys to the midcardWich is to bad because both you guys are some of the best in ring workers with natural carisma @ShaneHelmsCom The Huricane label was blessing and a curse imoMuch like the 123 kid label it doomed you guys to the midcardWich is to bad because both you guys are some of the best in ring workers with natural carisma

Another fan tweeted that they were robbed of a chance to see Sugar Shane vs. Jeff Hardy in a ladder match.

A couple of fans even mentioned his wrestling group - 3 Count.

Victor DiNozzo @BlackFlag215 @ShaneHelmsCom 3 Count is a criminally underrated group in wrestling history! @ShaneHelmsCom 3 Count is a criminally underrated group in wrestling history!

Kimi Martinez 🏳️‍🌈🌈 @KimiMtz17 @ShaneHelmsCom What if you, Evan and Shannon decided to revive 3 Count in WWE? With or without Tank, I wouldn't mind 🤔🤔 @ShaneHelmsCom What if you, Evan and Shannon decided to revive 3 Count in WWE? With or without Tank, I wouldn't mind 🤔🤔

There was even a reference to his Cruiserweight Championship reign.

Dustin🇨🇦 @NewMonoUltra @ShaneHelmsCom I thought you were awesome as Gregory Helms when you were the cruiserweight champion for like over a year straight. 🥇 @ShaneHelmsCom I thought you were awesome as Gregory Helms when you were the cruiserweight champion for like over a year straight. 🥇💪

One fan even joked that he should combine both characters to become Sugarcane Helms.

For now, fans and Helms can only wonder what would've happened had he been allowed to use his WCW gimmick in WWE.

Would you have liked to see Sugar Shane Gimmick in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. Would you've liked to see Sugar Shane instead of Hurricane Helms? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy