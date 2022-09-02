Hurricane Helms posts about potential alternate gimmick he almost had in WWE

Hurricane Helms recently took to Twitter to ponder what it would've been like to use his WCW gimmick in WWE.
Although he wasn't a main event superstar, Helms' superhero gimmick was one of the most beloved characters in WWE. The character had a layer of comedy to it, and every time he appeared on-screen, he would receive a decent pop from the audience.
Although the former Cruiserweight Champion is best known for his Hurricane Helms gimmick, there is another one called Sugar Shane. He portrayed the character during a brief stint with World Championship Wrestling (WCW).
He even defeated Chavo Guerrero Jr. for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship and was the reigning Cruiserweight Champion when WWE bought out the promotion.
Recently, Hurricane Helms posted on Twitter what it would be like if he were allowed to use his Sugar Shane gimmick in WWE:
"Make no mistake, I love being The Hurricane, but sometimes I do wonder “What if?” What if, I were allowed to be Sugar Shane in WWE? Woulda been interesting I think," he wrote.
Hurricane made his last in-ring appearance at the Royal Rumble on January 31st, 2021. He entered the 30-man battle royale as the #23 entrant but was eliminated by Big E and Bobby Lashley within seconds.
Fans reacted positively to Hurricane Helms' post about Sugar Shane
Judging from the replies, it seems there are many fans of the WCW gimmick. Users were quick to send in what they thought about Sugar Shane.
Check out some of the reactions below.
One fan noted that the Hurricane gimmick restricted Helms to the mid-card.
Another fan tweeted that they were robbed of a chance to see Sugar Shane vs. Jeff Hardy in a ladder match.
A couple of fans even mentioned his wrestling group - 3 Count.
There was even a reference to his Cruiserweight Championship reign.
One fan even joked that he should combine both characters to become Sugarcane Helms.
For now, fans and Helms can only wonder what would've happened had he been allowed to use his WCW gimmick in WWE.
Would you have liked to see Sugar Shane Gimmick in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.
