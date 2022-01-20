×
"Try to kill me last year" – 6-time champion sends a message to Big E and Bobby Lashley, reveals if he will appear at Royal Rumble

Big E and Bobby Lashley will be competing in this year's Royal Rumble
Modified Jan 20, 2022 05:28 PM IST
Former WWE star Gregory Helms aka Hurricane Helms has sent a message to Big E and Bobby Lashley ahead of Royal Rumble 2022.

In a recent exchange on Twitter, Helms was asked if he will appear as a surprise entrant at this year's 30 men Royal Rumble Match.

In response, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion pretty much hinted that he won't be appearing in this year's Rumble following his interaction with Big E and Bobby Lashley in last year's match:

Didn’t you see @WWEBigE and @fightbobby try to kill me last year? 🤣🤣 twitter.com/andyqui3145067…

During the 2021 Royal Rumble Match, Hurricane entered at #23 and followed Lashley into the match, who entered at 22. Big E entered the match at #10.

The two former WWE Champions teamed up on Helms and eliminated him in under 30 seconds. Hence, the two-time Cruiserweight Champion came up with the above response in his tweet.

Big E and Bobby Lashley will be heading into this year's Royal Rumble with high hopes

Royal Rumble 2022 will be quite the big stage for Bobby Lashley. The former WWE Champion will challenge Brock Lesnar for the same title in what promises to be an incredible showdown between the two titans.

Lesnar won the WWE title at WWE Day 1. At the event, Lesnar was originally set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship but The Beast was inserted into the WWE title match, making it a fatal five-way.

11 days. #RoyalRumbleyoutu.be/QvoMrcuBbKA

During the match, Lesnar had a showdown with The Almighty. Eventually, The Beast Incarnate dethroned Big E to win the WWE title dominantly.

As for Big E, he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. On a previous episode of RAW, it was confirmed that the former WWE Champion will be entering the Rumble this year.

हिन्दी