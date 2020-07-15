Shane 'The Hurricane' Helms recently had a chat with Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone and had a bunch of interesting stuff to share in regards to his WWE career. Helms opened up on his feud with fellow WWE veteran The Rock that took place on WWE RAW back in early 2003, on the road to WrestleMania 19.

Helms revealed that the higher-ups didn't want The Great One to lose the match going into WrestleMania, but he requested to put The Hurricane over to surprise the WWE Universe.

"The Rock pushed to put me over. It was The Rock's idea. There might have been some other people that weighed it on it, but there were a lot of people in higher positions that did not want The Rock to lose, going into WrestleMania with Steve Austin. But Rock pushed for it, he thought it would be okay, he thought it would be a "shock the world" type of thing."

The Rock's loss against The Hurricane is regarded by many as the biggest upset in RAW history

The eventual match that took place on an episode of WWE RAW is one of the biggest upsets in professional wrestling history. It ended with Stone Cold Steve Austin coming down to the ring and distracting The Rock enough for The Hurricane to steal a quick pin. The Rock later exacted revenge on Austin, when he beat him in their third WrestleMania encounter.