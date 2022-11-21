Former tag team champion Hurricane (real-life Gregory Shane Helms) recently teased a run-in during Jamie Noble's last-ever WWE match.

After jumping ship from WCW to WWE in 2001, Noble made a name for himself by winning the Cruiserweight Title. He also had a lengthy feud against The Hurricane before leaving in 2004. Although Noble returned to WWE in 2005, he officially retired on November 10, 2009. Since then, Noble has assumed a backstage role as a producer.

The former Cruiserweight Champion recently announced on his social media platforms that he will wrestle his last match on December 11. The bout will emanate from the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, at a WWE Live Event.

Responding to the post, Hurricane said he might do a run-in during the match.

"I'm gonna do a run-in. Go get em buddy!!" commented Helms.

You can check out a screenshot of their exchange below:

Anirban Banerjee @pwanirban Hurricane doing a run-in on Jamie Noble's possible last-ever match would not only be perfect, it would be hilarious. Hurricane doing a run-in on Jamie Noble's possible last-ever match would not only be perfect, it would be hilarious. https://t.co/ktTW5ndk5Y

Given that December 11 is a Sunday, Noble's last match will take place at a WWE house show and will be untelevised.

Despite claiming that this will be his first match in 11 years, Noble's last bout came in a handicap tag team match on the June 8, 2015, episode of RAW.

Hurricane recently acknowledged Roman Reigns after his victory at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

At WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul. The match exceeded all expectations as fans and critics heaped praise on both men for their performances.

Roman Reigns reacted to his victory on Twitter by saying that one lucky punch was not enough. Hurricane responded to the statement by praising Reigns and calling him "the king."

"The king still reigns. #Acknowledged," Helms tweeted.

Jamie Noble's opponent is yet to be revealed. It will be interesting to see who will step up to challenge the former Cruiserweight Champion in his final WWE match. It also remains to be seen whether a possible run-in from Hurricane will happen during the clash.

Who do you think should challenge Noble? Sound off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes