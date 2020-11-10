R-Truth pinned Drew Gulak to win the WWE 24/7 Championship for the 43rd time. The former US Champion pinned the Gulak soon after he received a brutal beating at the hands of the Hurt Business.

As soon as the Hurt Business was done with Gulak, R-Truth appeared from behind a pillar and made full use of the opportunity to become the new 24/7 Champion. However, the reason behind Gulak being in a vulnerable position is also a point of interest as he was beat down by the Hurt Business after the former Cruiserweight Champion expressed his interest in joining them.

R-Truth pinned Drew Gulak after the former Cruiserweight Champion asked to join the Hurt Business

R-Truth's crowning as the new 24/7 Champion came after Drew Gulak made a pitch to join the Hurt Business, only for his application to be rejected. Gulak was then humiliated by the Hurt Business as he was attacked by the faction.

The segment started when Gulak interrupted the Hurt Business' meeting and suggested he join the stable. This led into a comical discussion between Gulak and MVP, which did not end well for the former 24/7 Champion.

This gave R-Truth the opportunity he needed to reclaim his title and become a 43-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

With R-Truth getting his baby back, it will be interesting to see how Drew Gulak plans to regain his lost title. The 24/7 Championship also seems to have the Hurt Business hovering around it, which makes the title picture a bit more interesting.