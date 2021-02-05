"I was able to hang with her" - Bianca Belair recalls her only match against Asuka at an NXT live event

Bianca Belair joined WWE back in 2016 and was a part of the company's developmental brand, NXT. However, The EST of WWE is yet to have a televised match against Asuka, who was the reigning NXT Women's Champion back when Belair joined.

Speaking to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Bianca Belair reminisced about the one match she had with Asuka at a live event. Belair is yet to have a televised match with The Empress of Tomorrow, but may get the opportunity to do so at WrestleMania 37. Despite it not being televised, she recalled how that match made her believe that she could pursue wrestling as it showed her she could hang with the best.

"I feel like I was able to hang with her that night and I remember my husband was the first person behind the curtain that night at a live event in front of, maybe, 150 people and I was so excited and crying and like, "Okay, I think I'm good at this. I was hanging with Asuka."

The EST of WWE will have her choice of opponent for WrestleMania 37, and we can assume that the option of facing Asuka is enticing for Bianca Belair. Perhaps we will be given some insight on this week's SmackDown.

Bianca Belair has never held a WWE title

Despite being one of the most prolific Superstars WWE has to offer, Bianca Belair is yet to have a championship around her waist. In her four years with the company, The EST of WWE has had 23 title opportunities at both televised and live events.

All the matches have been in NXT, where she has challenged once for the NXT UK Women's Championship, and the other 22 times were for the NXT Women's Championship.

It is a bit surprising that one of the most if not the most athletic and charismatic WWE Superstar has not held a WWE title. However, this could change very soon, as Bianca Belair prepares to choose her opponent for WrestleMania 37.