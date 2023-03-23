"I absolutely love her" - Stone Cold Steve Austin praises former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

As one of WWE's all-time greats, Stone Cold Steve Austin knows what it takes to make it big, and one current superstar who is well respected by the legend is Bayley.

During her 11 years with the company, the 33-year-old has gone on to become one of the most iconic female superstars of all time, winning multiple world and tag team championships.

During a recent interview with NBC Los Angeles, Stone Cold spoke about the respect and love that he has for the former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Champion.

"Her and I go way back, so we have great history. I absolutely love her. She's a great talent, and she's coming back off a successful surgery and coming back from an injury." H/T (NBC Los Angeles)

As part of WWE's four horsewomen alongside Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks), Bayley was the key in ushering in a new era of women's wrestling

Stone Cold Steve Austin on his WrestleMania 38 return

Last year, fans got to witness the Texas Rattlesnake competing in a WWE ring once again after 19 years. He faced off against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in a No Holds Barred match.

Speaking with Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, the Hall of Famer was quick to compliment his WrestleMania 38 opponent.

"They presented a storyline or a short angle with Kevin Owens, who I absolutely love, who is golden on the mic and awesome in the ring. Once they said his name, the creative process continued into what it was. And not for it to not be a full-blown match, but a talk segment that turned into what a match would be. I love Kevin Owens, and I was happy to share the ring with him," Austin stated. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Despite his various neck issues, Stone Cold Steve Austin looked better than ever in his match with KO last year. With his incredible performance, the former WWE Champion has fans asking for one more match at WrestleMania this year.

