Kevin Owens appears to be quite happy with his current character in WWE.

Owens hasn't competed on WWE programming at all in the month of October despite working multiple live events. The Prizefighter recently appeared on NXT to host The KO Show to help hype up the NXT Championship triple threat match that took place on Saturday at Halloween Havoc.

The RAW Superstar was a recent guest on The Happy Hour to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he preferred being a babyface or a heel, Owens admitted that he believes he's a better good guy than a bad guy.

"I actually consider myself a better good guy than bad guy, believe it or not, but I've been told I'm good either way," Kevin Owens said. "I'm just happy to be doing a good job one way or another."

Kevin Owens says the new WWE regime has been fun and energizing

In recent months, WWE RAW and SmackDown have undergone a regime change following the resignation of Vince McMahon.

Triple H took over as the Head of Creative and several of the names he utilized as main eventers in NXT have gotten a renewed push on the main roster.

While Owens hasn't been seen on RAW recently, he finds WWE's different way of thinking to be fun and energizing.

"For everybody, the presentation of the show has been different and the mentality behind what we do," Kevin Owens said. "For us in the locker room and as performers, there is kind of a different way of thinking about what we do now. It's been fun and energizing in a way. Everyone is excited to do their part and make the show as good as possible. It's been exciting for sure." [H/T: Fightful]

