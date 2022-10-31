Kurt Angle is one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped inside the WWE ring. However, the Hall of Famer was considering retirement before a match against Bobby Lashley changed his mind.

The duo locked horns in 2015 for the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship. After more than 20 minutes of back-and-forth action, Kurt won the title, forcing Lashley to submit.

Kurt Angle has sustained numerous injuries during his illustrious wrestling career, which often forced him to think about the end of his wrestling career.

However, the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed on the most recent Q&A edition of The Kurt Angle Show that the aforementioned match was a turning point in his career.

"That title win was one of my top five moments and I'll tell you why," Angle said. "I was in my late 40s and I didn't know if I was still in my prime. This match was a great test for me. Bobby Lashley was in his prime, I'm near the end of my career, I'm wrestling for the World Title, and I beat him. We had a great match. It gave me the confidence to continue to move on. Because at this point in time, I was actually considering retirement. But after beating Bobby and having that great match with him, I knew I wasn't done wrestling." [H/T- Fightful]

Kurt Angle returned to WWE in 2017 after getting inducted into the Hall of Fame

The Hall of Famer's last world title reign in IMPACT Wrestling did not last long as the Olympic Gold Medalist lost the championship to Ethan Carter III a few months after winning it.

Angle then wrestled a few matches on the Independent Circuit before returning to WWE in 2017. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame that same year by long-term rival John Cena.

Angle made his first WWE appearance in nearly 11 years on the RAW after WrestleMania 33. He was appointed as the new general manager of the red brand.

The Hall of Famer wrestled a few matches for the Stamford-based promotion before retiring in 2019. His final match was against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

