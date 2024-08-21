"I actually enjoy watching him" - Rey Mysterio breaks character to praise Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently broke character to praise his son, Dominik Mysterio's work in the Stamford-based promotion. Dirty Dom has become one of the most hated heels in the Triple H-led company.

Since making his in-ring WWE debut under his father's wing in 2020, Dominik has come a long way in the pro wrestling world. The former North American Champion made a huge character change after joining The Judgment Day in 2022 as he adopted a villainous gimmick after turning on Rey Mysterio. Since then, the father-son duo have locked horns on several occasions and are always seen talking trash about each other on television and social media as well.

Trending

However, during a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Rey Mysterio broke his on-screen persona to praise his son, Dominik Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer said he always believed Dom would become a bigger star than him.

Rey also mentioned that his son was doing an incredible job and he enjoys watching The Judgment Day star on television.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"They call it Osmosis. When they pick something up and they don't even realise it. I'm his father and I didn't think that he would pick up as fast as he has and I've always known deep down inside my heart that my son was going to be bigger than his father. I didn't know in what way, but I just knew that he was gonna do things that I wasn't able to do and he was going to take it to the next level. That's what generations are about, right? Taking it to the next level. And he's doing it, he's surprising all of us, his family, his peers, the fans and he's doing such an incredible job that I actually enjoy watching him," he said. [From 01:11 to 01:59]

Check out the full interview below:

Dominik Mysterio was full of praise for Rey Mysterio's work in WWE

During an edition of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Dominik Mysterio said that Rey Mysterio has done an incredible job in the pro wrestling world.

Dirty Dom then came back into his heel character, mentioning that he was miles ahead of his father.

"I'd love to, and I'm not gonna take away anything that he's done... for his height and his size, and for what he looks like, he's done a good job for himself, but... what was he doing when he was four years into the business? Not what I'm doing... It's hard to compare myself to him because I'm so much better than him already and taller, better looking," Dominik Mysterio said.

Many fans believe Rey Mysterio will face Dominik Mysterio in his possible retirement match. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the father-son duo's feud going forward.

Please credit Busted Open Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback