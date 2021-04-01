"I actually wish I wouldn't have done that" - Former WWE Superstar comments on angle with Booker T and Sharmell

Booker T enjoyed a successful spell in WWE in the mid-2000s and his wife Sharmell played an important on-screen role during that phase.

Sharmell made her WWE debut during Booker T's feud with Kurt Angle. However, the Olympic gold medalist doesn't have good memories of the storyline.

During the latest edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show' podcast, Kurt Angle revealed he felt really uncomfortable during the storyline with Booker T and Sharmell. Angle stated while he never turned down a WWE storyline, the WWE Hall of Famer wished he had never been involved in a feud with Booker T and Sharmell.

Angle explained the feud did nothing to help his character, and the 'bad heat' he received didn't do him any favors either.

"No, they didn't have me do anything too crazy, but you know, my angle with Booker T and Sharmell. I wasn't comfortable with that. I still did it because they wanted me to, but I actually wish I wouldn't have done that. I didn't think it did anything for my character. It might have drawn a little bit of heat, but it wasn't good heat (laughs); it was pretty bad heat. So, other than that, I didn't regret anything else I did, and I didn't turn anything down."

Vince McMahon became more risky: Kurt Angle on WWE's Attitude Era

Kurt Angle also spoke about how WWE changed its product during the Attitude Era and whether he was happy with the creative changes.

Vince McMahon made many eyebrow-raising decisions during the Attitude Era, and Kurt Angle believed the company benefited tremendously from the fresh vision.

Advertisement

While Angle might not have always been a fan of WWE's new approach, he understood the company's goals behind the change.

"I wasn't for it, but I understood that wrestling was changing. I knew that the Attitude Era made everything different. Vince McMahon became more risky. Took a lot more chances and did a lot of crazy stuff. It drew ratings. I mean, you know, the Attitude Era was the top-rated era in the company's history. What he was doing was working. So, I understood why he did it. I didn't agree with it, but I understood."

Kurt Angle's feud with Booker T had a host of questionable booking decisions as WWE portrayed the Olympic hero as Sharmell's stalker. Booker T, though, got the last laugh as he ended the feud by beating Angle on a SmackDown episode in June 2005.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit 'The Kurt Angle Show' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.