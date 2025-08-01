  • home icon
  "I admire beauty" - WWE legend defends Sydney Sweeney

"I admire beauty" - WWE legend defends Sydney Sweeney

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 01, 2025 13:54 GMT
Sydney Sweeney. [Image credits: American Eagle on YouTube]
Sydney Sweeney stared in the Euphoria series. [Image credits: American Eagle on YouTube]

WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter has come to the defense of Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney. Sweeney faced backlash for her American Eagle advertisement campaign. The ad featured the actress with the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans."

The series of ads meant to highlight the brand's denims ended up garnering controversy with the lines talking about one's genetic background. This led to uproar, with claims that the ad portrayed one race or heritage better than others.

However, Sweeney has found some support from WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. The 76-year-old took to X (fka Twitter) to post a message of encouragement for the Euphoria actress.

"Attention (Sydney Sweeney), YOU GO GIRL & That’s An Order!!" He wrote.
While Sgt. Slaughter's message was well-intended, he did tag a wrong account in his tweet, and after someone pointed it out, he corrected his mistake and had praise for the star.

"Thanks @MetalyGuitarded For Letting ME Know Sydney’s Correct Account & Like You I Admire Beauty," he responded.
Slaughter competed regularly in WWE during the 80s, before returning for a stint in the next decade. He also held the WWE Championship once and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

Sgt. Slaughter claimed he came up with a legendary WWE character

Slaughter had a pivotal role in WWE's early days under Vince McMahon. The legend also claimed that he was the reason behind the iconic Yokozuna character, played by Samoan wrestler, Rodney Agatupu Anoaʻi.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling on WrestleBinge in 2023, Sgt. Slaughter said McMahon had no idea about what to do with Rodney.

"I created Yokozuna at that time. Rodney was there, and Vince said, 'I don't know what to do with this guy.' I said, 'He is a hell of a talent; I've worked with him many times.' He said, 'Yeah, but I've got ten Samoans now; I don't know what to do with him.' So I started thinking about a Sumo wrestler, and he came through with flying colors. We all stayed there. We fought that war. We won the war," he said.
Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Sgt. Slaughter was known for his hard-hitting promos in WWE and his post about Sydney Sweeney shows he isn't afriad to speak his mind even today.

