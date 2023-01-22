"I agree with you guys that I hated the whole concept"- Wrestling veteran slammed WWE for booking Bray Wyatt weakly ahead of Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell bashed WWE for the poor booking of Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Knight faced Greg Jones in a singles matchup. Following the bout, The Fiend made his appearance from the dark and warned LA Knight about their upcoming match at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that he is not quite interested in the first-ever Pitch Black match between The Fiend and Knight.

He further added that only time would tell how the match would turn out to be.

"But hey, it's a pitch-black match and I'm interested in seeing what they do and if it's good I'll say it's good and if it's bad, I'll say it's just. I agree with you guys that I hated the whole concept but I don't hate the concept, so we'll see, we'll see. That's why they have these pay-per-views to see what they are going to do," said Mantell. (47:19- 47:47)

Jim Cornette criticized Bray Wyatt for not being able to hype up his match

Jim Cornette recently criticized Bray Wyatt for not being able to hype up his match against LA Knight at Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran discussed Wyatt's promo from last week and pointed out how The Fiend mentioned Knight's name only once throughout the promo.

He further noted how Wyatt didn't give a description of the match and thus was not able to get anyone excited for his upcoming bout.

"He mentioned LA Knight's name once in this promo saying 'When the lights go out you should run.' So apparently it's going to be a dark match of some description with very faint lighting, otherwise we have no idea what the rules are or the stipulations or whatever and he didn't spend at all getting us excited about it, did he?" said Jim Cornette.

It will be exciting to see if Bray Wyatt and LA Knight can put on a good show at Royal Rumble or not.

