"I always had a defined body" - Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion admits she felt pressure to maintain her physique 

As a WWE Superstar, one major part of the job is to maintain your physique on a weekly basis. A current star who recently admitted to feeling the pressure of keeping her body in shape is Carmella.

The 35-year-old has been in the company for almost a decade now, and despite her lack of experience at the beginning of her career, has gone on to capture the SmackDown Women's title and Tag Team gold.

Despite her many successes, Carmella recently admitted during a recent interview with Yahoo that she felt the pressure to keep her body fit at the start of her WWE journey.

"When I started out, I had so much pressure like 'I have to be fit, I want to have a six-pack, I need to keep this up.' I mean as a wrestler, you need to have a specific physique and look a certain way. And that's kind of what set me apart too, is I always had a defined body and things like that. And I tried to keep that up." H/T (Yahoo)

Last month, Carmella made her much-anticipated return to Monday Night RAW after being away from in-ring action since August. This past weekend, she failed to win the Elimination Chamber match, which would have seen her earn a shot at the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 39.

What are Carmella's current goals in WWE?

Having won multiple titles as well as the iconic Money In The Bank briefcase, there is very little lift for her to achieve in World Wrestling Entertainment.

However, whilst speaking to Popculture.com, Carmella was asked if she had any desire to capture the RAW Women's title, which would then make her a distinguished Triple Crown Champion, having already won the SmackDown and Tag Team Championships.

"That would be amazing. I mean, that's the one title I have not, well, other than the NXT Women's Championship, but I would love to become RAW Women's Champion," Carmella exclusively told PopCulture. "[Current champion] Bianca Belair - she is a tough cookie, although I have beat her once. I did beat her, but we'll see. I mean, you never know what the future holds right now." H/T (Popculture.com)

In WWE history, only five women have become Triple Crown champions, which includes the likes of Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

