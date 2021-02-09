'I always kept my distance from that guy' - Mike Chioda reveals that a 2-Time WWE Champion was arrogant

The latest episode of Mike Chioda's Monday Mailbag on AdFreeShows was as insightful as always as the former WWE referee answered several questions about his career and the wrestling business.

One of the questions was about the unpleasant interactions he had backstage with the WWE Superstars during his 33-year tenure in the company.

Mike Chioda revealed that Sid Viscious was one of the most arrogant WWE Superstars in the locker room back in the day. Chioda talked about the 2-Time WWE World Champion's unpredictability and how he kept his distance from Sid Viscious.

Here's what Mike Chioda had to say about former WWE Superstar Sid Vicious:

"See, you know, let's see. I got to go back thirty-something years from here. I'd probably say, not an unpleasant experience, maybe for me so much, but probably Sid Viscious was one of the most arrogant guys back in the day. He had the no f*** give attitude. Don't give a s*** about anything, to be honest with you. So, and when he was in his prime, yeah, I'd probably have to say Sid Vicious as you never knew what he was going to do in the ring as well. You know, whether he was going to blow a gasket or blow or lid or whatever, so. I always kept my distance from that guy."

Sid Vicious made a name for himself while working in WCW, where he won the WCW World title on two occasions and the WCW United States Championship once.

Sid Vicious would go on to have two stints with the WWE, where he won the World Championship twice. The former WCW Star had many high-profile matches in the WWE, but despite the accolades, Sid Viscious is often remembered for his botched promos! Vicious was pushed a top star in WWE as he headlined multiple PPVs, including two WrestleMania shows.

Advertisement

Sid Vicious continued to wrestle sporadically until his final match in 2017. He even appeared on WWE TV programming in 2012 for the first time since 1997 during the build-up to RAW's 1000th episode.

Don't forget to check out Mike Chioda's Monday Mailbag, in which the veteran referee also highlighted a problem with Brock Lesnar's F5, the Royal Rumble, Edge's win, and much more.