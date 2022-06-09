"I always loved working with HHH" - WWE Legend sends heartwarming message to Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has taken to social media with a heartwarming message for Triple H.

The Hardcore Legend had a storied career in professional wrestling, which spanned from 1983 until 2011. During this time, Foley has traveled the continents building notoriety and competing for nearly every major promotion in the industry over the last four decades. This includes WWE, TNA, WCW, ECW, and several other Japanese promotions. His most notable run came as part of WWE's Attitude Era between 1997 and 2001, where he had feud with The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H.

Foley recently took to Twitter to share a memory of a match he had with The Game, which took place just a short time after Foley's star-making interview with Jim Ross in 1997. In the 1997 King of the Ring Tournament, Foley performed as Mankind in a losing effort to a young Hunter Hearst Helmsley. The Hardcore Legend shared his happy memories of the occasion, stating that he'd always enjoyed working with the Cerebral Assassin.

"25 YEARS AGO TODAY! JUNE 8, 1997 The #KingOfTheRing final. My 1997 feud with ⁦@TripleH came on the heels of my landmark interview with ⁦@JRsBBQ I always loved working with HHH" Foley wrote.

Foley and Triple H also competed against each other in a brutal Street Fight at the Royal Rumble 2000, in which Foley wrestled as Cactus Jack.

When did Triple H last appeared for WWE?

Triple H recently announced his retirement from professional wrestling, following a cardiac event that he suffered in late 2021.

A few days prior to WrestleMania 38, it was announced that the King of Kings would be permanently stepping away from the ring. He even came to the ring at WrestleMania on Sunday to leave his boots on the mat.

The 14-time WWE Champion has not been seen in the company's programming since.

It will be interesting to see when The Game next appears on WWE TV. You can read more about him by clicking here.

