"I AM SPEAKING TO WWE MANAGEMENT" - Disgruntled star pushes for ban on Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella made her return to singles action for the first time in almost seven years on WWE RAW last night, and it seems that she has already made some enemies.

Chelsea Green lost to the WWE Hall of Famer following a Rack Attack, but she has now made it her mission to ensure that no one else is hit with a Bella Buster. Following the show, she took to social media to sarcastically claim that she was going to speak to WWE management to ensure that the move was banned.

Nikki Bella has already made a statement since her return to WWE, and many people believed she would be the one to win the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution.

Instead, it was Stephanie Vaquer who came out on top, and it seems that the two women have now joined forces. Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice tried to send a message to Nikki last night on RAW, and there was a belief that her sister could be her backup, but she wasn't.

When will Brie Bella return to join her sister Nikki Bella in WWE?

It's interesting that Nikki Bella has returned without her sister, but the current situation appears to be leading to a return for Brie, since there is currently a three-on-two story unfolding.

Stephanie Vaquer was able to save Nikki last night, but it's clear that the issues between the returning star and Chelsea Green are only going to get worse. It will be interesting to see if the plan is for Brie Bella to return and be part of a six-woman tag team match at SummerSlam.

Stephanie Vaquer already has a women's championship match for Clash in Paris, which means that any storyline that stems from this feud at present would have to lead to SummerSlam, because she would then be able to help The Bellas.

