  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "I AM SPEAKING TO WWE MANAGEMENT" - Disgruntled star pushes for ban on Nikki Bella

"I AM SPEAKING TO WWE MANAGEMENT" - Disgruntled star pushes for ban on Nikki Bella

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 15, 2025 16:17 GMT
Nikki Bella has some problems (image via WWE)
Nikki Bella has some problems (image via WWE)

Nikki Bella made her return to singles action for the first time in almost seven years on WWE RAW last night, and it seems that she has already made some enemies.

Ad

Chelsea Green lost to the WWE Hall of Famer following a Rack Attack, but she has now made it her mission to ensure that no one else is hit with a Bella Buster. Following the show, she took to social media to sarcastically claim that she was going to speak to WWE management to ensure that the move was banned.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nikki Bella has already made a statement since her return to WWE, and many people believed she would be the one to win the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution.

Instead, it was Stephanie Vaquer who came out on top, and it seems that the two women have now joined forces. Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice tried to send a message to Nikki last night on RAW, and there was a belief that her sister could be her backup, but she wasn't.

Ad

When will Brie Bella return to join her sister Nikki Bella in WWE?

It's interesting that Nikki Bella has returned without her sister, but the current situation appears to be leading to a return for Brie, since there is currently a three-on-two story unfolding.

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer was able to save Nikki last night, but it's clear that the issues between the returning star and Chelsea Green are only going to get worse. It will be interesting to see if the plan is for Brie Bella to return and be part of a six-woman tag team match at SummerSlam.

Stephanie Vaquer already has a women's championship match for Clash in Paris, which means that any storyline that stems from this feud at present would have to lead to SummerSlam, because she would then be able to help The Bellas.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications