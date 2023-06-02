"I was so angry with him personally" - WWE Hall of Famer admits to picking on The Rock; was scared of him

A former champion and WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he picked on The Rock during his early years.

Ever since The Rock debuted in WWE, it was quite evident that he was the complete package. He had it all - looks, charisma, personality, and athleticism. It didn't take long for him to climb the ladder and become one of the biggest stars in the company.

While fans were very happy with the Great One's epic rise in WWE, it rubbed some people the wrong way, including one WWE Hall of Famer.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg admitted that he picked on The Brahma Bull because he was scared of him for being the total package.

"I was so angry with him personally," he said. "I was just so jealous of him ... And I picked on him."

However, when Road Dogg completed his battle with addiction, he reached out to The Great One and apologized for his actions.

"He was one of the guys I went to," he continued. "I was doing this so I could clean up my side of the street and then lay my head down at night." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The Rock graciously accepted Road Dogg's apology

The Rock is known for being a respectful guy. Hence, it should come as no surprise that he graciously accepted Road Dogg's apology even though it came many years later.

During the same podcast episode, Road Dogg explained how The Brahma Bull was gracious and thanked him for the apology.

"He was gracious as gracious could be ... and looked me in the eye, and thanked me for saying that." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It's good to see that the two legends were able to bury the hatchet and move on in their respective lives.

What do you make about Road Dogg's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

