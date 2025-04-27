"I have another five to eight years left in me" - WWE star reveals how long he plans to wrestle

The first episode of WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 saw the much-anticipated return of Aleister Black after weeks of teases. He interrupted The Miz’s promo segment, connecting a vicious Black Mass on The A-Lister and leaving him motionless inside the squared circle.

In an interview with Josiah Williams of Wrestle And Flow, Aleister Black talked about his in-ring retirement time frame. The former NXT Champion said that he physically felt great and was in his prime. He highlighted how advancements in medical science were allowing older wrestlers to compete at the highest level. Black disclosed that he had five to eight years left in him as an in-ring performer.

The Dutch Destroyer said he was proud that he managed to stay relevant and have a dedicated fan base despite having a bumpy stint in AEW. Black concluded by saying that he was 39 years old and had accepted his expected retirement time frame.

“This is absolutely a part of me that has accepted, at age 39, I have five to eight years left, and I'm okay with that,” said Black. (H/T: Fightful)

WWE SmackDown was a special night for Aleister Black and his wife, Zelina Vega

This week’s episode of SmackDown was a significant show for Black and his wife, Zelina Vega. Not only did the Dutchman return to the Stamford-based promotion during the program after years, but Vega also shocked the world after she ended Chelsea Green's Women’s United States Championship reign.

Hours after winning the Women’s United States Championship, Zelina Vega addressed her fans via a social media post. She posted a video of herself with the WWE title, thanking her loyal supporters and dedicating her win to them.

"ZV ARMY THIS IS FOR YOU Thank you for standing by me no matter what. I was on the biggest losing streak and y'all still repped me, pushed me, inspired me to keep going and believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. I'll be forever grateful.. llysm," Vega wrote.

In a behind-the-scenes moment, the former AEW star and Vega celebrated their reunion in WWE. Black will make his in-ring return next week as he will face The Miz on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative has for the former NXT Champion.

