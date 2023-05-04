WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is set to collide with Brock Lesnar at Backlash this weekend. Wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently gave his take on why The American Nightmare should be the one to leave Puerto Rico with the win.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's feud started on April 3, 2023, episode of RAW, the day after WrestleMania 39, with the latter turning on his tag-team partner and laying him out with a vicious attack.

On the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the legendary manager previewed Rhodes and Lesnar's upcoming showdown at WWE Backlash. Cornette felt that The American Nightmare needed to beat the Beast Incarnate, especially with the former coming off a big loss at WrestleMania 39.

With Cody Rhodes now chasing the world title, Jim Cornette felt that WWE cannot afford to lose momentum with it right now:

"I think Cody has to win this. I really think that Cody needs to beat Brock Lesnar in some form or fashion in the middle of the ring, because he got beat at WrestleMania and even if he is chasing, you can't jog if you're chasing, you gotta run. He's got to do something big and he's got to do it here. I would be astonished, if they do not, in some way, take some of the goodwill out of Brock's bank and put it into Cody's account with a win over Brock Lesnar, that doesn't happen every day but stranger things have happened, they did at WrestleMania," said Cornette. [5:53 to 6:37]

Cody Rhodes attacked Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

The Beast Incarnate made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW earlier this week, interrupting a Draft segment with Shawn Michaels and Adam Pearce, and called out Cody Rhodes.

Pearce then brought out security to get Brock out of the ring. Lesnar was ready to run through the twenty or so men Pearce had brought out when Rhodes' music hit.

Cody Rhodes attacked Lesnar from behind and took him down before he was smothered and held back by security as Lesnar backed off and left the arena.

The two superstars will finally get their hands on each other this weekend at WWE Backlash.

Do you think Cody Rhodes can beat Lesnar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes